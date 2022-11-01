WORLD
Colombia declares disaster after record rainfalls
Government will give $100 per month to feed children in households headed by women, and subsidise fertilisers used by small-scale farmers, says President Gustavo Petro.
Rain levels recorded in 2022 so far have been "the highest in the last 40 years," says President Petro. / Reuters Archive
November 1, 2022

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has decreed a national disaster after record-breaking rainfalls killed more than 200 people in recent months.

He pointed on Tuesday to the climate crisis and the cyclical La Nina weather system for the record rains and ordered the creation of special "committees" to ensure that people in areas affected by floods or crop losses receive three meals a day.

A state of national disaster would allow the government to give $100 per month — half the minimum wage — to feed the children in households headed by women, and to subsidise fertilisers used by small-scale farmers, the president said.

READ MORE:Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with high winds, torrential rains

Hike in food prices 

Rain levels recorded in 2022 so far have been "the highest in the last 40 years," he told reporters in Bogota before departing for Venezuela for a meeting with his counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

Resultant flooding killed 266 people, Petro said, while crop losses aggravated rising food inflation.

In September, Colombia recorded annual inflation of 11.4 percent, the highest in 23 years, with food prices among those rising the fastest.

READ MORE: Thousands protest proposed taxes on upper class Colombians

SOURCE:AFP
