UN-chartered Brave Commander first humanitarian ship from Ukraine

The first humanitarian wheat shipment since the Russian blockade ended is being loaded at a Black Sea port in southern Ukraine and will soon set sail for Ethiopia. Sixteen vessels have so far departed from ports in the Odessa region - using the grain corridor facilitated by Turkiye and the UN. But all of those have been commercial contracts. Melinda Nucifora is at the Yuzhny port and explains why today's operation is so important.