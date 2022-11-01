TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan tells Scholz: Germany must stay neutral on Türkiye-Greece relations
The leaders of Türkiye and Germany discussed bilateral relations and regional relations in a phone call.
Erdogan tells Scholz: Germany must stay neutral on Türkiye-Greece relations
Ankara-EU dialogue, negotiations to update Customs Union, and talks on Türkiye's EU accession should be revived, Erdogan has told Scholz. / AA Archive
November 1, 2022

Ankara expects Germany to return to its neutral stance on Türkiye-Greece relations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Erdogan and Scholz discussed the bilateral relations and regional relations in a phone call on Tuesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Ankara-EU dialogue, negotiations to update Customs Union, and talks on Türkiye's EU accession should be revived, Erdogan told Scholz.

Erdogan also said he attaches "special importance" to the close dialogue developed with Scholz to strengthen the bilateral relations in every field.

The talk between the two leaders happened a week after Scholz said that problems between Ankara and Athens should be resolved based on dialogue and international law, and noted: "Potential of Eastern Mediterranean should be exploited in the interest of all neighbouring countries."

"A NATO ally shouldn't question the sovereignty of another NATO ally,” he added.

READ MORE:A Turkish victim of neo-Nazi hatred, a messenger of peace dies in Germany

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us