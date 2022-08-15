August 15, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
China's central bank cuts key lending rates to boost economy
China's central bank has unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it aims to support an economy weighed by COVID lockdowns and a deepening property downturn. It's the second time the People's Bank Of China cuts rates, this year. For more on China's economy, we had David Madden, who is Equiti Capital market analyst in London. #China #POC #InterestRates
China's central bank cuts key lending rates to boost economy
Explore