One year on, has the international community failed the Afghan people?

It's been a year since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan following a rapid offensive and a capitulation of government forces. But the constant fighting has been replaced by a humanitarian and human rights crisis. Today millions of Afghans face severe food insecurity, cash shortages and rising food costs as well as harsh crackdowns on freedoms. Former NATO senior civilian representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo explains. #Afghanistan #Taliban #Daesh