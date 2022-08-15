August 15, 2022
Kenya on edge as it awaits results of close presidential election
Vote counting in Kenya continues after Tuesday’s presidential election. On Saturday officials said Deputy President William Ruto has now taken a slight lead. The country is on edge, and despite a low turnout a clear winner is yet to be announced. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies discusses the election. #KenyaElections #Ruto #Odinga
