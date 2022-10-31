Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Türkiye quite easily and predicted that many in Europe would want to sign contracts for supplies.

"It is easier for us to work with Türkiye. President Erdogan is a man of his word ... and it is easier for us to control the Black Sea," Putin told a televised news conference.

"This is a quite realistic project and we can do it fairly quickly, and there will be enough people who want to conclude a contract ... I have no doubt that in Europe there are many who want to," he said.

Putin said it was very difficult to work directly with European commercial partners.

Earlier this month Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Putin to create a natural gas hub in Türkiye.

On the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Putin, who had proposed building a natural gas hub in Türkiye.

"Türkiye will be a hub for natural gas as well. In our last meeting, we agreed with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin on this issue." Erdogan has said earlier.

"We will create a hub here with gas coming from Russia," he added.

Erdogan said Western countries are concerned about solving the energy crisis but Türkiye "does not have such a problem."

Erdogan has repeatedly stressed his wish to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together at the negotiating table in Türkiye to end the conflict.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Agreed with Putin to form natural gas hub in Türkiye

Nord Stream

Putin also said Russia's Gazprom had been allowed to inspect the damage done when blasts hit the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Moscow accused British navy personnel of being responsible, a charge London dismissed.

Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions.

Putin said the blasts had torn a 40-metre length of pipe out of Nord Stream 1 and hurled it into Nord Stream 2, causing damage. In total there was a 259-metre break in Nord Stream 1, he said.

READ MORE: Türkiye already has capacity to become natural gas hub: FM