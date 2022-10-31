TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye will continue efforts to ease global food crisis
Following Russia's withdrawal, Türkiye said National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his counterparts for the resumption of Black Sea grain exports.
Erdogan: Türkiye will continue efforts to ease global food crisis
Erdogan's remarks comes after Russia on Saturday announced its suspension from the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain export deal. / AA
October 31, 2022

Türkiye will continue its efforts to find a solution to the global food crisis, as it has done so far, despite Russia's withdrawal from a UN-backed deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"With the joint mechanism that we have ensured to be established in Istanbul, we have provided a relative reduction in the food crisis by offering 9.3 million tons of Ukrainian wheat to the service of the world," Erdogan said on Monday at the 8th Turkish Medical World Congress in Istanbul.

He highlighted, "As it is known, about one third of the world wheat production is carried out by Ukraine and Russia. You are the closest witness of our efforts to deliver these wheats to countries facing a threat of starvation."

The president added, "Although Russia is hesitant in this regard as the same facilities are not provided for itself, we will continue our efforts to serve humanity."

READ MORE: Erdogan: No obstacle can stop the extension of Istanbul grain deal

Erdogan's remarks came after Russia on Saturday announced its suspension from the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain export deal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. 

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Following Russia's withdrawal, Türkiye said National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his counterparts for the resumption of Black Sea grain exports.

READ MORE: Grain deal, prisoner swap: Why Türkiye is praised for peacebuilding

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us