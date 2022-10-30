TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye continues efforts for resumption of Black Sea grain exports
No ships will depart from Ukraine, but grain-laden ships waiting in Istanbul will go through inspection today and tomorrow, the defence ministry said.
Türkiye continues efforts for resumption of Black Sea grain exports
Russia has also accused the Ukrainian armed forces of using the humanitarian corridor to carry out attacks at Russia's military base and the Black Sea Fleet. / AA
October 30, 2022

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his interlocutors for the resumption of Black Sea grain exports, the Ministry of National Defence said.

 In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said: "To solve the problem and to continue the activities of the grain initiative, which have so far been successfully carried out in coordination, Hulusi Akar continues to negotiate and coordinate with his interlocutors, and the relevant authorities".

On Saturday, Russia announced that it suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain, following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

 The Turkish ministry said: "Russian personnel working at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul are still at the Centre. During this period, there will be no shipping from Ukraine. The inspection of the grain-laden ships waiting in front of Istanbul is planned to continue today and tomorrow".

 "The parties are reminded of the importance of continuing this initiative, which has a positive impact on humanity worldwide and proving that all crises can be resolved with goodwill and dialogue, and to avoid any provocation that will negatively affect the continuation of the mechanism," it added.

 The statement said that to date, 9.3 million tons of grain have been safely shipped from Ukrainian ports to countries in need.

 Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Centre with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us