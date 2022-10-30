WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hezbollah reacts after Lebanon-Israel sign landmark maritime deal
A small patch of Lebanese territorial water remains a cause of concern, says Hassan Nasrallah.
Hezbollah reacts after Lebanon-Israel sign landmark maritime deal
Lebanon and Israel were locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometres rich in gas and oil, according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011. / AP
October 30, 2022

Lebanese group Hezbollah has denied giving security guarantees to Israel as part of a maritime border deal Lebanon inked with Israel last week. 

"Lebanon didn't provide any security guarantees [...] the Israeli enemy acknowledged the deterrence balance with the resistance,” Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech aired late on Saturday.

Nasrallah said the border negotiations with Israel were about to lead to a war before Tel Aviv backtracked.

The Hezbollah chief said there is still a 2.5-square-kilometres area of Lebanese territorial water that wasn't addressed in the maritime deal.

“This area of Lebanese territorial water is occupied by the enemy and Lebanon must work for its liberation,” he added.

There was no comment from Israel on Nasrallah’s comments.

On Thursday, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated maritime deal amid international and regional welcome of resolving the dispute.

Lebanon and Israel were locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometres rich in gas and oil, according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.

READ MORE: Lebanon signs maritime border deal with Israel

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us