Families still waiting for answers 10 years after Marikana massacre

The massacre of striking miners in South Africa’s Marikana happened exactly 10 years ago. It is the worst incident of its kind since the end of apartheid, and many families of those killed are still seeking justice and accountability for the actions of the police. Martin Plaut from the University of London weighs in. #MarikanaMassacre #OperationDudula #Ramaphosa