Ecuador declares state of emergency in Guayaquil amid gang violence

Ecuador has declared a state of emergency in the coastal city of Guayaquil as gang violence surges across the country. At least five people were killed and 17 injured after an explosion and exchange of gunfire in the city. Latin America analyst Javier Farje explains why the government has failed to tame the rise in gang violence. #Guayaquil #Ecuador #gangviolence