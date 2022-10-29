The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has rejected critical comments by German officials regarding the upcoming World Cup tournament in Qatar.

On Thursday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Qatar hosting the World Cup 2022 was “very tricky” for Germany, alleging human rights abuses by Doha.

In response, Qatar summoned the German ambassador to the country to protest Faeser’s comments.

In a statement on Saturday, GCC Secretary-General Nayef al Hajraf reiterated support for Qatar in “addressing any interference in its internal affairs by publishing allegations that do not serve the establishment of normal relations between the two countries".

“Qatar was heading toward making new successes and hosting the 2022 World Cup is a source of deserved pride,” he said.

The GCC chief went on to praise Qatar’s role in “building civilised communication and promoting understanding between nations in a framework of mutual respect".

On Tuesday, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said his country was subject to an unprecedented campaign of criticism over hosting the World Cup.

The global tournament is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 with the participation of 32 national teams worldwide.