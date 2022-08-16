August 16, 2022
Tehran responds to EU’s final draft agreement to revive nuclear deal
According to a senior European Union official, Iran has delivered a response to the final draft text report to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. The EU’s draft text was discussed recently in Vienna and has been awaiting approval from world powers. Nader Hashemi from the University of Denver has more on the revival of this deal. #EU #NuclearDeal #Iran
