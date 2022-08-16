WORLD
Türkiye Joins Cittaslow Association with Seferihisar
After the Covid-19 pandemic, the ease of remote working pushed many to leave cities altogether, to live in smaller towns. As the restrictions were lifted, people weren't ready to go back to the old normal. And one organisation is looking to capitalize on that trend. The Cittaslow Association created special guidelines small towns can follow to gain the status of a 'slow city'. The first Turkish town to join the movement was Seferihisar on the Aegean coast, and more are in line to join. So we ask that this global slow trend live far will past the pandemic and how Türkiye is benefitting from this ever-growing movement. Guests: Pier Giorgio Oliveti Cittaslow Secretary General Bülent Köstem Cittaslow Turkey Technical Coordinator
August 16, 2022
