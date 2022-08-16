WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye's Ambassadors Gather in Ankara
Enterprising and humanitarian will be the benchmark of how Türkiye engages with the world. Those are the words of Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasoglu who delivered to the country's envoys during the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara. During the annual gathering, Türkiye's top diplomats come together to share ideas and experiences that are affecting the country, region and world. Security issues were front and centre, including Türkiye's commitments to root out terrorism both at home and abroad. The conference also laid out Turkiye's humanitarian push to aid the less fortunate and to create conditions for peace and stability. We ask how Türkiye's foreign policy evolving in a world that is dealing with a conflict raging in Europe, and where new powers in Asia are rising, challenging the old order. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Erman Akilli Associate Professor at Kirsehir Ahi Ervan University
August 16, 2022
