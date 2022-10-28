WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
The incident is the latest in a deadly week in Nablus, where Israeli forces have conducted regular raids and imposed tight restrictions on movement.
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
On Tuesday, five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the city targeting a group called "The Lions' Den". / Reuters
October 28, 2022

Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

On Friday, the Palestinian health ministry announced the death of Imad Abu Rashid, 47, who "was killed by the Israeli occupation, after being shot in the abdomen, chest and head".

In a later statement, it announced the death of Ramzi Sami Zabara, 35, "from a critical wound by the occupation (Israeli) bullets in the heart, in Nablus".

The Israeli army said in a statement it had received information "regarding a shooting attack from a moving vehicle" on a military target near Nablus.

"Soldiers conducting routine activity in the area identified two suspicious vehicles and responded with live fire towards them, hits were identified," it added, without specifying whether any fatalities had occurred.

READ MORE: Israel kills, wounds many Palestinians during raid

Violence in Nablus

Local sources said the two men, who hailed from Askar camp near Nablus, were members of the Palestinian Security Forces and were killed during fighting with the Israeli army at Huwara, south of Nablus.

The incident is the latest in a deadly week in Nablus, where Israeli forces have conducted regular raids and imposed tight restrictions on movement.

On Tuesday, five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the city targeting a group called "The Lions' Den".

The group is a loose coalition of fighters that emerged in recent months, in parallel with a sharp rise in Israeli raids on the occupied West Bank.

READ MORE: Thousands attend funeral of Palestinian fighter in West Bank

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us