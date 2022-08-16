August 16, 2022
Did Trump back Israel’s occupied West Bank annexation plans?
A letter obtained by The Jerusalem Post has revealed that former US President Donald Trump endorsed Israel’s annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank. The letter was received by then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two days before Trump announced his ‘deal of the century’ for Israelis and Palestinians. #TurmpLetter #IsraeliAnnexation #TheJerusalemPost
