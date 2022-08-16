Kenyan opposition leader Odinga to challenge Ruto's win in court

Kenyan opposition figure Raila Odinga has announced he will challenge the result of last Tuesday's presidential elections in court. William Ruto has officially been declared the winner, taking 50.5 percent of the vote. Mihr Thakar, markets and macro analyst unpacks how valid Odinga’s accusations are and what Ruto’s win means for Eastern Africa. #Ruto #IEBC #Raila