Ukraine warns of catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The company that operates Ukraine's nuclear facilities is reporting an "unprecedented" cyber-attack on its website. It says the attack came from Russian territory, but that operations have not been disrupted. Seperately, a team of inspectors is hoping to head to the nuclear plant that's occupied by the Russians in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kiev blame each other for recent strikes around the facility. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the latest.