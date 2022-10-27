TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan is a strong leader, reliable partner: Russia's Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan puts Türkiye's interests above all, Russian President Vladimir Putin says.
Addressing international experts at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin says Erdogan never allows anyone to manipulate him or make decisions in interest of the third countries. / AA Archive
October 27, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a strong leader and a reliable partner."

Addressing international experts at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow on Thursday, Putin called Erdogan "a strong, firm leader who is guided by the interests of Türkiye, the Turkish people, and the Turkish economy."

This includes Türkiye's position in energy sector, building TurkStream gas pipeline and a gas hub, as well as in tourism and agriculture, the Russian leader said.

Erdogan never allows anyone to manipulate him or make decisions in interest of the third countries, he further said.

"He always protects interests (of Türkiye) in the dialogue with us. In this sense, Türkiye in general, and President Erdogan in particular, are not easy partners.

"Many decisions are born in long and difficult discussions and negotiations. But there is a desire on both sides to reach these agreements. And we, as a rule, reach these agreements.

"In this sense, President Erdogan is a consistent and reliable partner," Putin said.

READ MORE: West is playing 'dangerous, bloody and dirty' game over Ukraine: Putin

SOURCE:AA
