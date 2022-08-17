August 17, 2022
Sanctions bear down on Russian pharma
Russia's pharmaceutical industry is facing a tough new reality. Patients and activists are raising concerns about rising prices and supply disruptions due to Western sanctions. That's as Moscow looks to become self-sufficient in the medical sector with an ambitious nationwide programme. Daniel Hawkins looks at how Russia is coping with the challenge, and what the future holds for its healthcare.
