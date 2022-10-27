TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Cavusoglu vows to enhance ties with Benin as he wraps up Africa tour
Mevlut Cavusoglu says his meetings in West African country are "extremely productive and beneficial."
Cavusoglu vows to enhance ties with Benin as he wraps up Africa tour
The Turkish foreign minister embarked on a three-day Africa tour on Tuesday, with Benin his last stop after Senegal and Ghana. / AA
October 27, 2022

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has promised to boost relations with Benin during a visit to the West African country.

"We evaluated how we can improve our bilateral relations during both our one-on-one meeting and talks with delegations," Cavusoglu said on Thursday during a joint news conference with his Beninese counterpart Aurelien Agbenonci in the country’s largest city Cotonou.

Cavusoglu also said the top two diplomats agreed to work together to realise mutual visits by the presidents of Türkiye and Benin.

"We also discussed how we can strengthen our cooperation in the defence industry and security," he added.

The foreign ministers also talked about the steps they can take to "further develop our economic relations in all aspects," Cavusoglu said.

"Our meetings, both one-on-one and between delegations, were extremely productive and beneficial," he added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye to send grain to African nations if arrives from Russia

Africa tour

Cavusoglu’s Africa tour came after Agbenonci’s visit to Türkiye in May.

The Turkish foreign minister embarked on a three-day Africa tour on Tuesday, with Benin his last stop after Senegal and Ghana.

Relations between the two countries "are developing on a sound basis," according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. 

While Benin opened its embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara in 2013, Türkiye opened its embassy in Cotonou in 2014.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkish exporters aim to double annual trade with Africa to $50B

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us