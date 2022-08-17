Erdogan says working for ceasefire, peace in Ukraine

The Turkish president has accepted an invitation to meet his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday in Lviv. Erdogan and Zelenskyy will be joined by the UN secretary general to discuss wider efforts to end the conflict with Russia. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University discusses what role Ankara can play in securing a peace deal for Ukraine. #Erdogan #Zelenskiy #Guterres