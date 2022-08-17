August 17, 2022
Rohingya refugees share concerns with UN rights chief during visit to Bangladesh
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has visited a Rohingya refugee camp as part of a four-day visit to Bangladesh. Michelle Bachelet is the first UN human rights chief to make an official trip to the country. Nay San Lwin from the Free Rohingya Coalition weighs in on this visit and the plight of the Rohingya. #MichelleBachelet #Rohingya #Bangladesh
