TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Israel discuss security, regional issues in Ankara talks
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz held a closed-door meeting to discuss bilateral relations, security issues.
Gantz's visit to Türkiye is the first by an Israeli defence minister in over a decade. / AA
October 27, 2022

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has met with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz for talks in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Akar and Gantz held a one-on-one meeting and gathered with delegations to discuss bilateral relations and security issues on Thursday.

Gantz's visit to Türkiye is the first by an Israeli defence minister in over a decade.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalise their strained relations for the past two years, and in August, the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Improving relations, restoring ties

Ahead of his meeting with Akar, Gantz paid his respects to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic, at his mausoleum Anitkabir.

Remembering Ataturk's famous quote "Peace at home, peace in the world", Gantz wrote on the memorial book at Anitkabir: "Many many years after Ataturk spoke this wisdom, I put a small note in the Western Wall in Jerusalem, praying for 'Peace upon us and peace among us' for the people of Israel – with partner nations and within our nation."

Gantz also said he is honoured to begin his historic visit to Türkiye ahead of the country's 99th national day on October 29.

"In his memory, may we work together to bring peace and prosperity in our homes, in our regions and the world," the defence minister added.

SOURCE:AA
