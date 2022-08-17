August 17, 2022
Have the Russians militarised the area around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
There is growing concern about the safety of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, with Moscow and Kiev blaming each other for the shelling at the facility. Daniel Serwer, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, explains the risks posed from militarising Europe’s largest nuclear facility. #Ukraine #Russia #Zaporizhzhia
