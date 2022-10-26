WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump prepares for Iowa rally as he teases 2024 comeback
Ex-US president Donald Trump will try to cement support for his Republican allies Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds, ahead of November 8 midterms.
Trump prepares for Iowa rally as he teases 2024 comeback
Returning to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump's future. / AP Archive
October 26, 2022

Ex-US president Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa state ahead of the November 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, Trump's organisation has announced.

Wednesday's announcement for the event, set for November 3 in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa's conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates.

Returning to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump's future.

"In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again," Trump said in Robstown, Texas, on October 22.

The Iowa event is part of Trump's rally tour in the home stretch of the 2022 campaign. It is also expected to include stops in Pennsylvania and Ohio states.

READ MORE: Biden warns about Trump's impact on US states

Iowa: Bird in the hand?

Republican candidates in Iowa don't appear to need much of a boost from Trump.

Governor Reynolds, who has swamped her Democratic challenger in fundraising and leads comfortably in polls, is heavily favoured to win her second full term. 

Though seven-term Republican Senator Grassley appears to be facing his most serious challenge for reelection, the 89-year-old still leads in a race where national Democrats have spent no money advertising on behalf of retired Admiral Michael Franken.

It would be Trump's second trip to Iowa since the 2020 election, coming a year after he drew thousands to the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines. 

It also comes as other would-be 2024 Republican contenders, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Trump administration appointees Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo, have visited the state on behalf of Iowa Republicans in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Trump reserves millions in ads in key states ahead of midterm elections

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us