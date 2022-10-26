WORLD
4 MIN READ
Talks between Biden, Herzog focus heavily on Iran
Leaders of US and Israel discuss Iran's nuclear programme, ongoing protests and Tehran's alleged drone sales to Russia, as Tel Aviv comes under pressure to help Kiev.
Talks between Biden, Herzog focus heavily on Iran
Israel has been reluctant to get involved in a US-led alliance helping pro-Western Ukraine to repel a bloody Russian attack. / AFP
October 26, 2022

President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog have held talks focused heavily on Iran, with the two leaders discussing Tehran's nuclear programme and what Washington alleges is the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

Herzog noted on Wednesday that Iran was "moving toward" becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are "killing innocent citizens in Ukraine."

"Today, the Iranian regime is crushing thousands of Iranian citizens — young men and women — who are demonstrating and simply pleading to have their own liberties," Herzog said, referring to ongoing protests over the death in custody of Iranian citizen Mahsa Amini. 

"I think the Iranian challenge will be a major challenge that we are discussing."

Israeli officials have made the case to Biden that reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement would not stop Tehran from achieving its nuclear ambitions and would destabilise the region.

The Biden administration, however, until recently seemed determined to bring back the deal, which would provide Tehran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for the country agreeing to roll back its nuclear programme to the limits it set.

But the administration has sounded increasingly pessimistic about the prospects for the deal in recent weeks as Iran has allegedly shipped drones to Russia for use in its conflict against Ukraine.

READ MORE:What is Iran's involvement in the Ukraine conflict?

READ MORE: US alleges Iran will supply Russia with 'hundreds' of drones for Ukraine

Lebanon maritime deal, West Bank situation 

Biden made no mention of Iran in his brief comments to reporters at the top of his meeting with Herzog, but White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Biden reminded the Israeli leader of the administration's longstanding pledge to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

Biden congratulated Israel for a US-brokered maritime boundary agreement with Lebanon that is set to be signed on Thursday.

"I think it’s a historic breakthrough," Biden said. "It took a lot of courage for you to step up and step into it."

Asked about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's criticism that Israel has so far refrained from providing advanced weaponry and defensive weapon systems to Kiev, Kirby suggested the US would not "guilt trip" Israel on the matter.

“That’s for the Israelis to decide,” Kirby said.

Biden also emphasised the importance of taking steps to de-escalate the security situation in the occupied West Bank and that a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and Palestine remains the best way for lasting peace.

"They discussed the importance of promoting co-existence and weakening extremists who promote hatred and violence," a White House statement said.

READ MORE: Ukraine accuses Iran of breaching UN ban on drone transfers

READ MORE: US: Iran trained Russia in drone warfare as part of deal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us