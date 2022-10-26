WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over a dozen dead as gunmen attack shrine in Iran's Shiraz
Attack claimed by Daesh targeted Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the south-central city, state media say, leaving at least 15 dead and 40 others wounded.
Over a dozen dead as gunmen attack shrine in Iran's Shiraz
A bullet hole is seen in the broken glass of the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran. / AP
October 26, 2022

Gunmen have opened fire at a major Shia holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens.

The official website of the judiciary said two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run after Wednesday's attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque. 

The state-run IRNA news agency reported a death toll of 15 and state TV said 40 people were wounded.

State TV blamed the attack on "takfiris," a label Tehran uses for hardline Sunni militants.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for the Shiraz attack, and President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would respond.

"Experience shows that Iran's enemies, after failing to create a split in the nation's united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror," said Raisi, speaking before Daesh released its claim of responsibility.

"This crime will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement forces will teach a lesson to those who designed and carried out the attack."

A witness at Shah Cheragh told state television: "I heard sounds of gunfire after we prayed. We went to a room next to the shrine, this lowlife came and fired a barrage of shots. Then (the bullet) hit my arm and leg, it hit my wife's back, but thank God my child was not hit, he is seven years old."

Widespread protests

The attack appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations over Mahsa Amini's custodial death.

An Iranian news website considered to be close to the Supreme National Security Council reported that the attackers were foreign nationals, without elaborating.

Shah Cheragh shrine, which houses the grave of a revered Shia scholar, is a popular pilgrim destination in southern Iran, thronged by both local and foreign pilgrims.

Such attacks are rare in Iran, but last April, an assailant stabbed two clerics to death at the Imam Reza shrine, the country's most revered Shia site, in the northeast city of Mashhad.

READ MORE:Iran security forces use tear gas, open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us