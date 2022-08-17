Leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to hold separate meetings with NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold crisis meetings with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti at the Western alliance's Brussels headquarters next Wednesday. Executive director of The Balkan Forum, Astrit Istrefi, unpacks what to expect from these crisis talks.