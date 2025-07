Erdogan heads to Ukraine for trilateral summit with Zelenskyy, Guterres

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Ukrainian city of Lviv to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres. Helin Sari Ertem, from Istanbul Medeniyet University, discusses Ankara’s diplomatic efforts in the Ukraine conflict. #Erdogan #Zelenskyy #Gutteres