Iranian students have protested at multiple universities, defying a crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death.

"A student may die but will not accept humiliation," they chanted on Tuesday at Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of protests sparked by Amini's death last month, after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.

Activists said the security services had warned Amini's family against holding a ceremony and not to ask people to visit her grave on Wednesday in Kurdistan province, otherwise "they should worry for their son's life".

Students protested on Tuesday at Beheshti University and the Khaje Nasir Toosi University of Technology, both in Tehran, as well as Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in Khuzestan province.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian, died three days after being taken into custody by the notorious morality police on September 13 while visiting Tehran with her younger brother.

Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.

READ MORE: Iran's city of Zahedan sees new protests amid deadly crackdown

'Attacked, strip-searched, beaten'

The fresh demonstrations came after security forces were accused by activists of beating schoolgirls at the Shahid Sadr girls vocational school in Tehran on Monday.

"Students of the Sadr high school in Tehran have been attacked, strip-searched and beaten up," said the 1500tasvir social media channel.

At least one student, 16-year-old Sana Soleimani, had been hospitalised, said 1500tasvir, which chronicles rights violations by Iran's security forces.

"Parents later protested in front of the school. Security forces attacked the neighbourhood and shot at people's houses," it added.

Iran's education ministry said a dispute erupted between schoolgirls and their parents and school staff after the principal demanded they comply with rules over the use of mobile phones.

"The death of a student in this confrontation is strongly denied," a ministry spokesperson said, quoted by Iran's ISNA news agency.

Such reports have fuelled further anger among the Iranian public over the crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said, in an updated toll on Tuesday, had cost the lives of at least 141 protesters, up from 122 previously.

READ MORE:EU sanctions Iran morality police, minister over Mahsa Amini's death