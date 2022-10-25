Ankara and Budapest have jointly inaugurated the Hungarian Gallipoli Monument in Türkiye's northwestern Canakkale province to mark historic ties.

"This monument, which symbolises our close relationship and close historical ties makes an additional contribution to our spiritual heritage," Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Commemorating the Turkish and Hungarian soldiers who fought heroically and shoulder to shoulder during the war, Akar said the monument is "important and meaningful" in terms of recalling history.

Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said the monument reminds "us of the similarities and long associations of our peoples. We are connected to each other by indissoluble bonds, even beyond Canakkale."

Historical, cultural ties

The March 18, 1915 Battle of Canakkale, which took place in the province's Gelibolu (Gallipoli) district, marked a turning point in favour of Turks against the Allied forces during World War I.

Türkiye and Hungary enjoy friendly relations based on historical and cultural ties, NATO alliance, and close cooperation within international organisations.

The defence chiefs of both countries on Monday stressed the importance of establishing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and signed a military framework agreement in Ankara.

