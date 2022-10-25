WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia, Tigray rebels begin long-awaited peace talks in South Africa
The peace talks are being mediated by the African Union and are the first formal ones since war broke out two years ago.
Ethiopia, Tigray rebels begin long-awaited peace talks in South Africa
Before the talks began, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed fighting "will end and peace will prevail". / AFP Archive
October 25, 2022

Peace talks between an Ethiopian government delegation and rival Tigray forces have started in South Africa to end the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray.

They "started today, the 25th of October, and will end on the 30th of October," Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the talks, which began in Pretoria, one of South Africa's three capitals, "have been convened to find a peaceful and sustainable solution to the devastating conflict."

The talks are being facilitated by Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo, supported by Kenya's former leader Uhuru Kenyatta and South Africa's ex-vice president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, he said.

The negotiations, led by the African Union (AU), follow a surge in fighting that has alarmed the international community and triggered fears for civilians caught in the crossfire.

READ MORE:Ethiopia PM vows 'peace will prevail' as Tigray rebels agree to talks

'Conflict-free continent'

Magwenya said Ramaphosa had "readily agreed" to the AU's request for South Africa to host the parley.

"Such talks are in line with South Africa's foreign policy objectives of a secure and conflict-free continent," he said.

South Africa hopes "the talks will proceed constructively and result in a successful outcome that leads to peace for all the people of our dear sister country," he said.

Diplomatic pressure has been mounting to bring a halt to the war, which has left millions in need of humanitarian aid and, according to a US estimate, as many as half a million dead.

The current peace talks are the first formal ones since the war broke out two years ago.

READ MORE: Ethiopian forces retake three Tigray towns as fighting rages

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us