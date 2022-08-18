August 18, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How the climate crisis is impacting Europe amid severe heatwave
Wildfires continue to burn across Europe, leaving devastated communities in their wake and displacing thousands of people. Activists have pointed to the link between the extreme weather and the climate crisis. Durwood Zaelke from the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development weighs in on how officials can respond. #Climatecrisis #Europe #Wildfires
