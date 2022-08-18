August 18, 2022
WORLD
Are investigations into Donald Trump politically motivated?
Former US president Donald Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment right, declining to answer questions in the New York attorney general’s probe into alleged fraud in his family business. The pressure is piling up for the former president whose residence was also recently raided by the FBI. Mark Meirowitz from the State University of New York Maritime College looks at Trump’s legal troubles. #FBI #Trump #Maralago
