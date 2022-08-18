BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Germany set to slash taxes on energy consumption
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his government is slashing taxes on energy consumption in a bid to rein in rising prices. Facing off with Russia over its attack on Ukraine, is coming at a steep cost for the European Union. Its energy supplies are under threat, and the bloc is rushing to import liquefied natural gas to make up for a reduction in shipments from Russia. For more on this, we were joined by the CEO of Meyer Resources, Cornelia Meyer from Bern. #Germany #EnergyTaxes #OlafScholz
Germany set to slash taxes on energy consumption
August 18, 2022
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us