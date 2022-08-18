Germany set to slash taxes on energy consumption

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his government is slashing taxes on energy consumption in a bid to rein in rising prices. Facing off with Russia over its attack on Ukraine, is coming at a steep cost for the European Union. Its energy supplies are under threat, and the bloc is rushing to import liquefied natural gas to make up for a reduction in shipments from Russia. For more on this, we were joined by the CEO of Meyer Resources, Cornelia Meyer from Bern. #Germany #EnergyTaxes #OlafScholz