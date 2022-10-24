WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ebola cases rise in Uganda's capital Kampala
The outbreak began in September in a rural part of central Uganda and spread earlier this month to Kampala, a city of more than 1.6 million people.
Ebola cases rise in Uganda's capital Kampala
The virus that is circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine. / Reuters Archive
October 24, 2022

Uganda has reported nine more Ebola cases in the capital Kampala, bringing the total number of known infections to 14 in the last two days, the health minister said. 

Seven of the nine who tested positive on Sunday are family members of the man who died and are from the Kampala neighbourhood of Masanafu, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said in a tweet on Monday. 

Another is a health worker who treated the man and his wife in a private clinic, she said. 

Aceng did not say whether these nine had been isolated before they tested positive. The five previous cases in Kampala, which Aceng announced over the weekend, had been isolated at Mulago Hospital.

The outbreak began in September in a rural part of central Uganda. 

It spread earlier this month to Kampala, a city of more than 1.6 million people, by a man who had come from the Kassanda district to seek medical treatment and later died. 

READ MORE:Uganda reports more Ebola cases as containment efforts continue

'Be vigilant'

"Fellow Ugandans, let's be vigilant. Report yourself if you have had contact or know of a person who has had contact," Aceng said in her tweet. 

There have been more than 90 confirmed and probable cases in Uganda since the start of the outbreak, including at least 44 deaths, according to statements by the health ministry and the World Health Organization. 

The virus that is circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine, unlike the more common Zaire strain that spread during recent outbreaks in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo. 

Ebola generally kills about half of the people it infects and spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. Its symptoms include intense weakness, muscle pain, headaches and a sore throat, vomiting and diarrhoea. 

READ MORE: Here are six infectious diseases we should probably keep an eye on

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us