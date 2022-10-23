WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several killed in suspected 'insurgency attack' in western Niger
The attack took place in the border region between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso where armed men killed a total of 11 people.
Civilians have often been caught in the fighting between security forces and militant groups. / Reuters Archive
October 23, 2022

An attack on three lorries and a motorcycle in western Niger near the border with Mali has killed 11 people, local sources have said, calling it a suspected insurgency attack.

The assault took place on Saturday morning on a remote road in the so-called "three borders" region between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso plagued by militants linked with the Al Qaeda and the Daesh terror groups.

A local government official in the Banibangou area, where the attack occurred, said armed men intercepted three trucks on a remote road and killed their nine occupants.

READ MORE:Mali militia accuses Daesh affiliate of killing dozens of civilians

Two people riding a motorcycle also died, he added.

A local lawmaker also confirmed the toll of 11 dead, saying two of the trucks were burned and the other taken away.

Attacks by armed groups had been less frequent in recent months in Banibangou, located in the vast and unstable Tillaberi region in western Niger.

Civilians have often been caught in the fighting between the militants and security forces. In November 2021, authorities said at least 69 local self-defence militiamen were massacred.

READ MORE:Scores of civilians killed in Burkina Faso massacre

SOURCE:AFP
