Chanting crowds have marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police.

On the US National Mall, thousands of women and men of all ages — wearing green, white and red, the colors of the Iran flag — shouted in rhythm on Saturday. "Be scared. Be scared. We are one in this," demonstrators yelled, before marching to the White House. "Say her name! Mahsa!"

The demonstrations, put together by grassroots organisers from around the United States, drew Iranians from across the Washington DC area, with some travelling down from Toronto to join the crowd.

In Los Angeles, home to the biggest population of Iranians outside of Iran, a throng of protesters formed a slow-moving procession along blocks of a closed downtown street.

They chanted for the fall of Iran's government and waved hundreds of Iranian flags.

"We want freedom," they thundered.

Songs of freedom

Between chants, protesters in DC broke into song, singing traditional Persian music about life and freedom — all written after the revolution in 1979.

They sang one in particular in unison — "Baraye," meaning because of, which has become the unofficial anthem of the Iran protests.

The artist of that song, Shervin Hajipour, was arrested shortly after posting the song to his Instagram in late September.

"Because of women, life, freedom," protesters sang, echoing a popular protest chant: "Azadi" — Freedom.

Massive crowds in Berlin

In Berlin, nearly 40,000 people gathered turned out to show solidarity for the women and activists leading the movement for the past few weeks in Iran.

The protests in Germany's capital, organised by the Woman (asterisk) Life Freedom Collective, began at the Victory Column in Berlin's Tiergarten park and continued as a march through central Berlin.

Some demonstrators there said they had come from elsewhere in Germany and other European countries to show their support.

"It is so important for us to be here, to be the voice of the people of Iran, who are killed on the streets," said Shakib Lolo, who is from Iran but lives in the Netherlands. "And this is not a protest anymore, this is a revolution, in Iran. And the people of the world have to see it."

