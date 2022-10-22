TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues over 50 migrants illegally pushed back by Greece
The migrants have been rescued off the coast of Mugla’s Bodrum district in the Aegean and the Didim district in the western province of Aydin.
Türkiye rescues over 50 migrants illegally pushed back by Greece
Ankara and global rights groups have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks by Greek authorities / AA Archive
October 22, 2022

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 52 migrants who were pushed back by Greece in defiance of international law.

Local Coast Guard teams rushed to the help of 15 migrants on rubber boats off the coast of Mugla’s Bodrum district in the Aegean and saved them, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

It also said one of the rescued, who was identified to be a Turkish citizen, was electroshocked by Greek security forces when he and 14 others were caught on the island of Istankoy (Kos) on Thursday.

Other migrants also told Turkish authorities that they were also subjected to mistreatment and stripped of their valuable items by the Greek security forces, according to the ministry.

In a separate incident, 37 migrants, all foreign nationals who were pushed back by Greece, were rescued off the coast of Didim district in the western province of Aydin.

READ MORE:Turkish drone records fresh Greek pushback of migrants in Aegean Sea

Human rights breaches

Türkiye has been a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

READ MORE: Türkiye saves over 100 refugees after Greece pushback

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us