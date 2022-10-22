TÜRKİYE
Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu wins European championship
Cakiroglu beat her Irish opponent Caitlin Fryers 5-0 in European Women’s Boxing Championships’ 50 kg final in Montenegro.
The Turkish athlete won the 2022 world title in Istanbul in May / Reuters Archive
October 22, 2022

Turkish female boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu has won a European gold medal.

Cakiroglu, 26, beat her Irish opponent Caitlin Fryers 5-0 in European Women’s Boxing Championships’ 50 kg final in Montenegro’s Budva town on Saturday.

The Turkish athlete won the 2022 world title in Istanbul in May.

Before her gold medal in Istanbul, Cakiroglu claimed a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held in 2021 summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 European Championships will end on Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
