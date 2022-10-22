WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ousted PM Khan challenges Pakistan's disqualification decision
The country's election commission said the former premier would not be able to hold public office for five years.
Ousted PM Khan challenges Pakistan's disqualification decision
Imran Khan was ousted in April this year through a no-confidence vote in parliament. / AP
October 22, 2022

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years, his spokesman and lawyer have said.

On Friday, the commission found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier. 

The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically.

The commission's decision deepened lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country struggling with a spiralling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and triggered a surge in malaria and other flood-related diseases.

The announcement by the commission came as Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April, has been rallying supporters against the new government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and calling for early elections.

March to the capital

Protesters briefly clashed with police on Friday outside the capital of Islamabad. Later, Khan urged supporters to disperse peacefully and wait for his call for a march on Islamabad.

Also Saturday, Khan told reporters at his residence in Islamabad that next Friday he will announce when to start his long march on Islamabad.

Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for Khan, said a petition challenging Khan's disqualification was filed in Islamabad High Court seeking an urgent hearing.

READ MORE: Pakistan court drops contempt case against former PM Khan

In Pakistan, government leaders are allowed to buy back gifts, but they are not usually sold. If they are, individuals must declare that as income.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us