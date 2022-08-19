WORLD
Turkish President, UN Chief Warn of Dangers At Ukrainian Power Plant
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned about the dangers of heavy fighting near a nuclear power plant in Ukraine's south. He made the warning during a meeting with this Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv. The plant has been under Russian military control since March. UN chief Antonio Guterres said any damage to the plant would be suicide. President Erdogan, on his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's attack in late February, reiterated Türkiye's support for Ukraine's sovereignty. He also said that the three leaders covered the possibility of transforming a recent grain deal, into wider peace talks. Guests: Ferhat Pirincci Professor at Uludag University Eugene Chausovsky Senior Analyst at Newsline Institute
