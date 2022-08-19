Competition among streaming giants heats up post-pandemic

Moving on now to the US, where the streaming landscape is going through a major shakeup. Industry pioneer Netflix recently lost its lead as the biggest name in the game to Disney, which now has more paying subscribers around the world. Now the company that owns franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar on top of its already-formidable library could start leaning on other popular assets to solidify its dominance. Daniel Ives is managing director at Wedbush Securities. He says sports content could be the next frontier where streaming services battle it out for a greater market share. #Streaming #Disney #Netflix