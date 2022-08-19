Market Movers: Retailer earnings plunge amid shrinking disposable income

It wasn't a good second quarter for retailers. Some have really seen a sharp reversal of fortunes during the first half of this year. After posting quarter after quarter of eye-popping sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they're seeing clothing, coffee makers, lamps and more goods linger on the shelf and then get kicked to the clearance rack. #RetailerEarnings #Walmart #Target