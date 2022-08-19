Ordu emerges as Türkiye's biggest honey producer

Türkiye's Black Sea region is renowned as a paradise for nature lovers. It also produces a variety of different fruits and nuts for export and domestic consumption. But some Black Sea cities are running on a liquid gold that's kept them at the top of the honey market for the last five years. Rumeysa Codar reports from Ordu province in the north of the country. #Türkiye #Honey #Beekeeping