BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Workers unions from Asia, Europe launch int'l body at Istanbul meeting
The International Labour Confederation encompasses 33 workers' organisations from 25 countries and represents over 25 million labourers in Asia and Europe.
Workers unions from Asia, Europe launch int'l body at Istanbul meeting
The international body was launched at an event in Istanbul. / AA
October 21, 2022

Worker unions from across Asia and Europe have joined hands to set up an International Labour Confederation (ILC).

The confederation was established on Friday at a meeting in Istanbul. The body encompasses 33 workers organisations from 25 countries and represents over 25 million labourers in Asia and Europe.

It aims to provide labourer unions a platform that will raise issues confronting workers in the international arena through the cooperation of member bodies. 

"The unhealthy growth model of capitalism is destroying humanity and destroying the lives of workers. The crisis that emerged after the pandemic has revealed that capitalism is unsustainable," said Turkish Minister of Labour and Social Security Vedat Bilgin while speaking at the opening ceremony.

He added that the confederation embodies "the world is bigger than five" philosophy introduced by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to revamp the current international system and make it more inclusive. 

READ MORE: 'Unjust structure': United Nations Security Council must reform - Türkiye

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us