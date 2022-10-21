Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has criticised the US for deploying harsh rhetoric against Saudi Arabia over oil production cuts.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday following the AK Party meeting in Türkiye's Mersin province, Cavusoglu described Washington's newest approach toward Riyadh as "bullying".

"The whole world needs Venezuela’s oil and natural gas. There is also an embargo on Iranian oil. If you want prices to fall, lift sanctions," he added.

On October 5, Saudi Arabia, which chairs the OPEC cartel, voted in favour of reducing output by about 2 million barrels per day, with the White House alleging that it not only lent its support but also worked diligently behind the scenes to ensure the bloc implemented them, putting pressure on other nations to fall in line.

While US President Joe Biden has vocally criticized the kingdom and warned of impending consequences, he has not revealed the nature of his response.

The cut also comes almost a month before the US midterm elections, which Democrats appear vulnerable to losing because higher gas prices in a country with rampant inflation are unlikely to boost their electoral prospects.

"Fait accompli is unacceptable"

Cavusoglu denounced the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) decision to send a mission to Armenia, saying the regional bloc has become a "centre of deadlock."

"The decision now taken is against OSCE's operating rules. Such a fait accompli is unacceptable," Cavusoglu said.

He further said the security organisation was unable to find a solution to the longstanding Azerbaijan-Armenia dispute as it "has sided with the occupier" for the past 30 years.

The OSCE announced that it will send a needs assessment team to Armenia on October 21-27 following Yerevan's invitation.

On Tuesday, the bloc urged an "immediate cease-fire" after the latest border flare-up between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

US is no longer impartial

On the Cyprus issue, Cavusoglu said that Greek Cypriot administration is unwilling to even share water and electricity, let alone political authority with the Turkish Cypriots.

He explained that the US is no longer impartial in the Cyprus dispute and lost its balance asserting that Ankara continues its efforts to ensure Northern Cyprus, officially the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) gets international recognition and status.

